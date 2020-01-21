Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can fold three times?

According to the leaked promo image, it appears that the Galaxy Z Flip will be a tri-folding smartphone, in which both the top and bottom parts of the device are capable of folding.

Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip poster, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip leak, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip tri-fold

Samsung is expected to launch its second foldable called the Galaxy Z Flip smartphone on February 11 alongside the Galaxy S20 lineup of devices. A new leaked promo image on Weibo confirms that the upcoming device will mark the start of the Galaxy Z series of smartphones.

The device will come with a clamshell design and will be the world’s second clamshell design smartphone to come with a foldable display after the Motorola Razr.

The promo image shows a promotional poster on Samsung’s DeX interface, with a device that looks like the letter Z. At first look, it appears to be a tri-folding smartphone, in which both the top and bottom parts of the device are capable of folding.

Samsung also has a patent on a tri-folding smartphone, however, we expect this not to be the smartphone that will use this patent. Even though, it looks as if the device has a tri-fold, it might just be two devices stacked together.

Separately, according to a recent report, the device will be priced between $860 (approximately Rs 61,176) to $1,295 (approximately Rs 92,119). If this report is true, this will make this the most affordable folding display smartphone currently available in the market.

The device is expected to feature a 6.7-inch foldable glass display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. It will come with a dual-camera setup on the outside of the fold. On the inside, it will sport a 10MP sensor inside of a hole-punch cutout.

