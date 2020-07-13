Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Everything we know so far

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will reportedly feature 5G connectivity and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. (Image credit: Bloomberg) The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will reportedly feature 5G connectivity and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

A 5G variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could be launched soon, if the leaks from Evan Blass are to be believed. Blass recently took to Twitter to share a video of the device that shows the 5G variant of the Galaxy Z Flip. It looks just like the existing model but reportedly features 5G connectivity and improved processor.

The fact that Samsung is working on a new variant of the Galaxy Z Flip is not surprising, especially since it was a success. It makes sense for Samsung to launch a new variant of the Galaxy Z Flip, but the company has to offer something new to consumers.

From the leaked video, the upcoming foldable phone doesn’t look different from the original LTE version; it just features 5G support and a new mystic bronze” colour. According to XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach, the phone will be slightly taller and thicker, and runs Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. The device may also have the same display, the cameras, the sensors and the battery size, according to Weinbach.

The South Korean major launched the Galaxy Z Flip foldable earlier this year. It looks like a regular phone with a 6.7-inch screen but then folds in half like a classic flip phone. But the LTE variant of the Galaxy Z Flip doesn’t come cheap. The device costs Rs 1,08,999, meaning you have to pay a high price for a phone that folds in half.

Hopefully, we will learn more about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G on August 5, when the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will be held virtually. In addition to the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, we might see the arrival of the Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy Watch 3. Samsung is also rumored to launch a pair of new truly wireless earbuds called Galaxy Buds X.

