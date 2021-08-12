Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 FAQ: All your burning questions, answered

Samsung just announced its latest folding phones with the new Galaxy Z series. The new phones include the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well as the Z Flip 3, which is pitched as the mainstream foldable phone. You can check out all you want to know about the two folding phones in our detailed copy here, but here are some of the top questions around the Galaxy Flip 3 answered.

What’s inside the Galaxy Z Flip 3?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and has 8GB RAM. The phone can be purchased with either 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Other specifications include a 3,300mAh battery, 25W fast wired charging, Stereo speakers and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Can you get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in India?

Samsung has still not made both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 available to purchase in India, but that is just around the corner. The brand has already added an option to ‘pre-reserve’ the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 on its website, where users can head over to right now and reserve a unit for themselves for Rs 2,000. You can then purchase the phone when it is made available. Pre-reserving users will also get a free Samsung Galaxy Smart Tag.

Does the Galaxy Z Flip have a secondary display?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has two displays. This includes a main internal display which is a foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel can also provide a peak brightness of up to 1200 nits and supports HDR10+. It is an FHD+ panel with a resolution of 1080 x 2640 pixels (about 426 PPI).

There is also a second display on the outer cover of the phone. Found next to the two rear camera modules, the secondary display is a 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels AMOLED panel. It is capable of showing the time, notifications,and a few other elements, and can also act as a viewfinder for the camera when you’re taking a selfie with the rear camera setup.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with an IPX8 certification. (Image Source: Samsung) The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 comes with an IPX8 certification. (Image Source: Samsung)

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 waterproof?

Not exactly. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with an IPX8 certification. This means it is resistant to water, although not completely waterproof. So, the device can handle any water splashes, some rain or even a drop in the pool. It is water resistant for up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. However, keeping the phone submerged for longer amounts of time may damage it. The phone is also still vulnerable to dust and debris, which can still get inside the hinge of the device and may compromise its functionality over time.

Also Read | Samsung bets on new foldable phones Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 to take on competition in premium segment

What kind of camera setup is present on the Galaxy Z Flip 3?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 features a dual camera setup on the outside. This includes two 12MP camera sensors. One of them is a f/1.8, 27mm wide sensor with Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS (optical image stabilisation). The other is a f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor with a 123-degree field of view.

Can I wirelessly charge my Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 does support wireless charging at 11W, apart from the 25W wired charging, which remains the fastest way to juice up your device. Additionally, the phone also supports reverse wireless charging at 4.5W, allowing it to wirelessly reverse charge accessories that support the tech, like a pair of Galaxy Buds.

Does the Galaxy Flip have a fingerprint sensor?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button. There is no in-display fingerprint scanner on the phone.