Samsung to start trial production of foldable OLED displays this summer: Report

Samsung is apparently planning to start a trial production of foldable OLED panels this summer. According to a report from ET News, the company has already built a pilot line at its OLED manufacturing plant in South Korea, where it will begin producing flexible screens for the rumoured Galaxy X smartphone.

The report stated that the Samsung’s first bendable phone, which is being called as the Galaxy X, is expected to come with a 7-inch display. The Galaxy X will be launched at the beginning of next year. The report further claims Samsung wants to mass produce foldable OLED displays by the end of this year, with an estimated production capacity of 100,000 units. The company reportedly set a target to produce about 1 million foldable OLED displays by next year.

Based on the report, Samsung is yet to finalise the design of the Galaxy X. The main challenge, the team of designers currently face at Samsung is, how to optimally utilise the flexible display. If the company opts to fold the screen to half, consumers will not be able to see the content. The other way is to design a device in such a way that the screen folds two-third of the way up. That design would allow the screen to be visible all the time.

Samsung has been working on the Galaxy X for a while now, though the company is yet to launch the device on the market. At the moment, rumours claim that the South Korean major plans to launch its first foldable phone either at CES next year or more likely at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

With the smartphone market increasingly saturated, a number of tech companies have started working on foldable phones. Samsung, Apple, LG, and Microsoft have reportedly planned to launch foldable phones. If one company that could make the foldable phone a reality is Samsung – after all, it is the leading manufacturer of OLED displays in the world. Over LCD displays, OLEDs are much more thinner and lighter. Thus, it is possible to curve or bend OLED displays easily.

