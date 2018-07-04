Samsung Galaxy X may come with a 3000mAh battery: Report

Galaxy X leaks: The new batteries can store between 3,000mAh and 6,000mAh of power. Galaxy X leaks: The new batteries can store between 3,000mAh and 6,000mAh of power.

Samsung is apparently developing curved batteries for its upcoming foldable smartphone, likely to be called the Galaxy X. According to a report from South Korean publication ITHome, Samsung will start producing flexible batteries this year. The new batteries can store between 3,000mAh and 6,000mAh of power.

Samsung SDI, the battery-making arm of the company, has been working on flexible batteries since 2014. In fact, the company did showcase a prototype flexible battery with a capacity of 210mAh. Now, though, Samsung has managed to create curved batteries sized 3000mAh and larger.

The Galaxy X is expected to come with two 3.5-inch displays which become a 7-inch tablet when folded. The rear also has a 3.5-inch screen so that the device can be viewed even when folded. It’s also believed that Samsung won’t mass produce the device unlike the Galaxy S9, but will make a small batch for a trial purpose.

The South Korean major is expected to launch the Galaxy X in late February or early March of 2019, although the company is yet to formally confirm the release date. It’s being said that Samsung will begin mass production of the Galaxy X in November this year, before officially unveiling at the MWC 2018. According to a recent report from ET News, Samsung has already built a pilot line at its OLED manufacturing unit in Korea, where it will begin producing flexible displays.

