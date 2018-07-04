Samsung Galaxy X may come with a 3000mAh battery: Report

Samsung is apparently developing curved batteries for its upcoming foldable smartphone, likely to be called the Galaxy X. According to a report from South Korean publication ITHome, Samsung will start producing flexible batteries this year. The new batteries can store between 3,000mAh and 6,000mAh of power.
Samsung SDI, the battery-making arm of the company, has been working on flexible batteries since 2014. In fact, the company did showcase a prototype flexible battery with a capacity of 210mAh. Now, though, Samsung has managed to create curved batteries sized 3000mAh and larger.
Also read: Samsung to start trial production of foldable OLED displays this summer: Report
The Galaxy X is expected to come with two 3.5-inch displays which become a 7-inch tablet when folded. The rear also has a 3.5-inch screen so that the device can be viewed even when folded. It’s also believed that Samsung won’t mass produce the device unlike the Galaxy S9, but will make a small batch for a trial purpose.
Also read: Samsung Galaxy X could cost more than Rs 1 lakh: Report
The South Korean major is expected to launch the Galaxy X in late February or early March of 2019, although the company is yet to formally confirm the release date. It’s being said that Samsung will begin mass production of the Galaxy X in November this year, before officially unveiling at the MWC 2018. According to a recent report from ET News, Samsung has already built a pilot line at its OLED manufacturing unit in Korea, where it will begin producing flexible displays.
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App