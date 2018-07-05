Samsung Galaxy X to launch in January, Galaxy S10 in February: Report

Samsung could launch the Galaxy X at CES 2019, followed by the Galaxy S10 at MWC. (Image of Galaxy S9+ for representation) Samsung could launch the Galaxy X at CES 2019, followed by the Galaxy S10 at MWC. (Image of Galaxy S9+ for representation)

Samsung is apparently planning to launch the Galaxy X at CES 2019, followed by the Galaxy S10 at Mobile World Congress (MWC) next year. A fresh leak from the renowned tipster @IceUniverse shows that Samsung has already decided when it plans to release the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy X in the market.

The tipster claims Samsung will be unveiling the Galaxy X at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019, which runs between January 8-11 in Las Vegas. If the information is correct, Samsung Galaxy X could be made available for purchase towards the end of February. However, Samsung will likely manufacture between 300,000 and 500,000 units of the foldable phone. Previous rumours claimed that the Galaxy X will be equipped with three 3.5-inch OLED panels; two of that form a 7-inch screen when unfolded, and a single screen on the rear of the device that will be used for notifications when folded.

The Galaxy X might be Samsung’s most-expensive mainstream phone to hit the market. Kim Jang-yeol, head of research at Golden Bridge Investment, believes the Galaxy X could reportedly cost $1850 (or approx Rs 127,529). The South Korean major first introduced the flexible display smartphone concept in 2013.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S10 will make its debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC), which takes place from February 25-28 in Barcelona. This year’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ were also unveiled in Barcelona this year. The Bell claims the Galaxy S10 will be released as part of the tenth anniversary of the Galaxy S lineup. Samsung’s 2019 flagship is currently under development and internally being referred as ‘beyond’. The high-end smartphone is expected to come with negligible bezels and an in-display fingerprint scanner. World on the street is that the Samsung Galaxy S10 could feature a triple-camera setup on the back, similar to the Huawei P20 Pro.

