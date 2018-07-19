Samsung Galaxy X foldable phone could launch in early 2019: Report

Samsung Galaxy X will likely have a 7-inch display that folds in half, claims a WSJ report. Samsung Galaxy X will likely have a 7-inch display that folds in half, claims a WSJ report.

Samsung is apparently preparing to launch its first foldable smartphone, dubbed the Galaxy X, early next year. According to a report on the Wall Street Journal, the Galaxy X prototype “Winner” features a fully bendable 7-inch screen, which is roughly the size of a regular tablet. The design of the device is such that it lets users fold the phone in half “like a wallet”, the report notes. Based on the current design, the exterior of the phone shows a screen on the front and cameras on the back.

The South Korean major might change the design of the phone, the journal claims. Evidently, the launch of the Galaxy X is the company’s top priority at the moment. Although the Journal never uses the name Galaxy X anywhere, it is expected to the company’s third flagship series after the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note. Samsung hopes to target the foldable smartphone at hardcore gamers initially. A broader commercial launch is expected to happen in the second half of 2019.

It’s being said that Samsung doesn’t expect the Galaxy X to be a global best-seller like the Galaxy S9+ or the Note 8. In the same report, the Wall Street Journal claims that the Galaxy X could be priced in the vicinity of $1500 (or approx Rs 1,03,342). People familiar with the matter told the publication that the components including a foldable screen and the external display bar would require a bigger screen, which could overheat. In addition, the device would require a powerful chip, which could further drive up costs.

The Galaxy X, Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, has been in development for years. In fact, the company has been filing for patents on the phone’s design as early as 2014. Expect more information about the smartphone closer to the introduction date.

