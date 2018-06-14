Samsung Galaxy X could cost more than Rs 1 lakh: Report

Samsung Galaxy X could feature a 7.3-inches OLED screen, though it will measure 4.5-inches when folded. Samsung Galaxy X could feature a 7.3-inches OLED screen, though it will measure 4.5-inches when folded.

Samsung’s rumoured foldable Galaxy X smartphone could launch early next year. Now, a report in Korea Times claims the retail price of the phone could be a whopping KRW 2 million, which is approximately Rs 1,25,000 on conversion. Do note that this price is without subsidies, and carriers could make the Galaxy X available at a subsidised price. The report cites market analysts who told the website that contractors will start supplying parts for Samsung’s foldable phone beginning November, while the company will start assembling Galaxy X next year.

Samsung has already confirmed that its foldable phone is not a gimmick as the company aims to deliver the best experience through the upcoming device. In an interview to CNET, Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh said in March that the company is making progress on the foldable device, but he needs “complete confidence that we’re delivering the best user experience when we’re launching a new category”.

Now, we are starting to get a lot more details about the device thanks to rumours. Samsung Galaxy X could feature a 7.3-inches OLED screen, though it will measure 4.5-inches when folded. A prototype could be showcased to major mobile carriers in the US and Europe at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next year. The meetings are expected to be private, the report adds. Earlier this year, Samsung showed two versions of Galaxy X behind closed doors at CES. It is being speculated that Samsung will manufacture the Galaxy X in limited numbers at first so it can gauge the demand.

Not much is know about Samsung’s foldable smartphone as of now. However, it looks like the device will be very expensive. Notably, Samsung is not the only company working on a foldable phone. LG, Huawei, and ZTE are also reportedly working on smartphones with bendable displays as well. A report in ET claims that Samsung will start manufacturing the phone in November, followed by a launch in December or early November.

