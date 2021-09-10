scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 10, 2021
Must Read

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 launched in South Korea: Specifications, Price

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Wide 5 smartphone in South Korea. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 10, 2021 3:47:50 pm
Samsung, Galaxy Wide 5, Samsung Galaxy Wide 5, Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 specs, Galaxy Wide 5 specifications, Galaxy Wide 5 price,The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 measures 76.4x167.2x9mm and weighs 203 grams (Image source: Product image)

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Wide 5 smartphone in South Korea. Samsung has released the smartphone in partnership with SK Telecom and the device is exclusively available on the carrier’s site. The Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 comes with a waterdrop-style notch display and packs a triple rear camera setup. Here is everything you should know about the Samsung Galaxy Wide 5.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 runs on Android 11 and packs a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Users will be able to expand the storage using microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

It packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, along with a 5MP and a 2MP camera. For selfies, the phone features an 8MP front-facing camera. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone supports dual-SIM slots.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Samsung has not confirmed when the Galaxy Wide 5 will launch in international markets including India, though reports claimed it will as part of the F series in the market.

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5: Pricing

Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 is priced at KRW 4,49,900 (roughly Rs 28,200) for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options. The smartphone comes in Black, White, and Blue colour variants. The phone is up for sale on SK Telecom site.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 10: Latest News

Advertisement