Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 to launch today

Samsung is expected to launch its new foldable smartphones today as part of the Galaxy Unpacked new Galaxy Unpacked event. The two major launches at the event could be the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Both smartphones coil improve on their predecessors from 2021 and come with newer, more powerful hardware on the inside.
The event kicks off at 6:30pm IST and users can stream it live using the embedded link below after 6:30pm today evening.
While both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to look a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 from last year, a number of changes are expected on the inside of the new foldables. This includes, as per rumours, a smaller, less visible crease on folding displays of both phones and the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip powering the device.
Samsung is also expected to launch its new wearables, the Galaxy Watch 5-series today alongside the brand's foldable smartphones. The Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to include a vanilla variant and a 'Pro' variant this year, with newer features including a titanium case and rugged body, along with a larger display and LTE connectivity. Both smartwatches will continue to run WearOS 3, as per leaks.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 launched with an under-display camera on the internal, foldable display last year. Despite the innovation, the camera received mixed reviews. Samsung has hence, not yet revealed what kind of front camera we will see on the new Fold 4 when it is opened up.
Some leaked renders also show the phone's design, albeit with a black wallpaper on the top-half, making it unclear if there will be a punch-hole camera or an under-display one again.
Key specifications for the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 have been leaked on Twitter by tipster Abhishek Aggarwal hours ahead of the launch event. The tweet suggests that the phone could feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display on the inside and a 50MP primary rear camera. Check it out below.