Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Live Updates: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4 to launch today

Samsung is expected to launch its new foldable smartphones today as part of the Galaxy Unpacked new Galaxy Unpacked event. The two major launches at the event could be the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4. Both smartphones coil improve on their predecessors from 2021 and come with newer, more powerful hardware on the inside.

The event kicks off at 6:30pm IST and users can stream it live using the embedded link below after 6:30pm today evening.

While both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are expected to look a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 from last year, a number of changes are expected on the inside of the new foldables. This includes, as per rumours, a smaller, less visible crease on folding displays of both phones and the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip powering the device.