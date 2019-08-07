Samsung Unpacked ‘Galaxy Note 10 series’ event: Timings, how to watch livestream

Samsung in a few hours will be holding its Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. At the event, the company is expected to launch the new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ devices. The event is scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn starting at 4 PM ET on August 7, which converts to 1:30 AM IST on August 8.

Advertising

Just like all of its previous launches the company will be live streaming the event via a number of platforms for its fans to watch the Galaxy Note 10 series launch. Here we will be compiling a list of ways you can watch the Galaxy Unpacked event live from the comfort of your home.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: Timings

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT August 7. The company has chosen the same venue and time as the Galaxy Note 9 last year. The event will be live streamed globally at different times due to the time difference.

The event will be live streamed in India at 1:30 AM on August 8. London viewers will need to tune in at 9 PM on August 7. The event will be streamed live in Paris and Cape Town at 10 PM on August 7. Berlin and Rome viewers need to tune in at 10:30 PM on August 7. The event will be streamed live in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing and Sydney at 5 AM, 4 AM, 4 AM and 6AM on August 8, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event: How to watch livestream

Samsung will be streaming the event live via its official YouTube page, website, Newsroom hub, mobile press site and its Twitter events page. The company is yet to make the livestream link available for everyone to view. To keep updated to as and when the company makes the livestream available, you can head to the company’s official website and sign up on the Unpacked event page to be notified as and when the link is made available.