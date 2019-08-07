Samsung Galaxy Unpacked ‘Galaxy Note 10 series’ event: How to watch livestream, India time, expected price, specifications

Samsung is going to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event today in New York City at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The event is supposed to start at 4 PM ET, which converts to 1:30 AM IST on August 8. Alongside the event, the company will also be hosting a livestream for the event simultaneously. At the event, the company will be launching its highly anticipated Galaxy Note 10 series of smartphones.

Ahead of the event, we have seen a lot of leaks and reports detailing the specifications and looks of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ smartphones. This will be the company’s first lineup of smartphones that will ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack. Let us take a look at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event India timings, how to watch livestream, expected specifications, and price:

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked India launch: Timings and how to watch

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled to start at 4 PM ET August 7, which converts to 1:30 AM IST on August 8. The company will stream the launch event live via its official YouTube page, website, Newsroom hub, mobile press site and its Twitter events page. You can follow indianexpress.com for live updates from the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked India launch: Galaxy Note 10 series expected price

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 base model is expected to be priced at Euro 999 (approximately Rs 77,000) according to a report by WinFuture. Whereas, the Galaxy Note 10+ is expected to be priced at Euro 1,149 (approximately Rs 88,500) for the base variant.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked India launch: Specifications and features

According to earlier leaks, the smaller Galaxy Note 10 will sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, whereas, the bigger Galaxy Note 10+ will sport a 6.8-inch display. Both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. However, according to a new report, both the devices will be powered by Exynos chipsets globally.

According to Geekbench listings, both the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ will come with 8GB of RAM, they are also expected to be offered with 12GB RAM. The storage is expected to be at 256GB considering that they will not feature a microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be backed by a 3,600mAh battery with support for 45w fast charging and 15w charge share technology. Whereas the Galaxy Note 10+ will feature a 4,300mAh battery, he did not mention any other charging details for the device. Both the devices will run Android 9 Pie based One UI.

Back in June, XDA Developer’s TV host and writer, Max Weinbach tweeted about a few details about the upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series. He stated that the Galaxy Note 10 will sport a triple camera setup on the back in a vertical orientation, whereas, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will feature a quad-camera setup, with three cameras in a vertical orientation and one sensor located under the flash. Both the devices will sport an Infinity-O display with the cameras located on the top centre of the devices.