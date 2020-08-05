Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 Launch LIVE UPDATES: How to watch livestream

At the event, we expect the company to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series. (Image: Samsung) At the event, we expect the company to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series. (Image: Samsung)

After months of rumours, leaks and teasers, Samsung is finally ready to launch its Galaxy Note 20 series at its Unpacked 2020 event at 7:30 PM IST today. Apart from the Galaxy Note 20 series, the company is also expected to launch its Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and its Galaxy Z Fold 2. This time along Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked via a pre-recorded video, instead of a physical event, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The launch video has been recorded inside of the Samsung Digital City in Suwon, South Korea.

The live stream will begin at 7:30 PM IST and can be accessed via the company’s official website, YouTube channel and its social media handles.

We will be covering the event as it is streamed keeping you up to date with everything that happens. To follow detailed coverage about all products you can follow our live updates below when the event starts.

At the event, we expect the company to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series, which would consist of at least two variants; a regular Note and an Ultra Note. Some leaks suggest a Plus variant also. Apart from the Note series, Samsung has also teased the launch of its next generation foldable smartphone, which reportedly will be called, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Two new tablets namely Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, new Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live have also been teased for launch at the event.