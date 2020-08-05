scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 Launch LIVE UPDATES: How to watch livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 Launch LIVE UPDATES: How to watch Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series launch event live.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2020 6:00:59 am
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 Launch LIVE UPDATES, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy Flip Z2 At the event, we expect the company to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series. (Image: Samsung)

After months of rumours, leaks and teasers, Samsung is finally ready to launch its Galaxy Note 20 series at its Unpacked 2020 event at 7:30 PM IST today. Apart from the Galaxy Note 20 series, the company is also expected to launch its Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live and its Galaxy Z Fold 2. This time along Samsung will be hosting its Galaxy Unpacked via a pre-recorded video, instead of a physical event, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The launch video has been recorded inside of the Samsung Digital City in Suwon, South Korea.

The live stream will begin at 7:30 PM IST and can be accessed via the company’s official website, YouTube channel and its social media handles.

We will be covering the event as it is streamed keeping you up to date with everything that happens. To follow detailed coverage about all products you can follow our live updates below when the event starts.

At the event, we expect the company to launch the Galaxy Note 20 series, which would consist of at least two variants; a regular Note and an Ultra Note. Some leaks suggest a Plus variant also. Apart from the Note series, Samsung has also teased the launch of its next generation foldable smartphone, which reportedly will be called, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Two new tablets namely Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, new Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live have also been teased for launch at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2020 Launch LIVE UPDATES: Samsung expected to launch over seven new devices, including Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and much more.

Samsung will reportedly launch at least two variants of the Note 20 series at the event. The Note 20 Ultra will be the pinnacle device, with the Note 20 being the basic variant. There might also be a Note 20 Plus, which would just be a larger variant of the Galaxy Note 20. The Galaxy Note 20 will reportedly sport a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display with curved edges. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and is confirmed to come with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 108MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP 5x periscope lens. The normal Note 20 will see downgraded specs like a 60Hz display, a less impressive S Pen and specced down cameras.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will reportedly sport a 7.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display when unfolded and a 6.23-inch display on the outer shell when folded. It will come with five cameras in total, three on the back and one on each display for taking selfies. Rest of the specifications seem to be borrowed from the Galaxy S20, launched earlier this year.

The company has also hinted at the fact that it is going to launch two different size tablets at the event, which reports claim will be the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+, with a 11-inch and a 12.4-inch display, respectively. Both of these will feature the same specifications.

Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Watch 3 are also expected to launch at the event.

