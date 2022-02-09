Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live Updates: Galaxy S22 series set to launch today

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
February 9, 2022 5:19:09 pm
samsung, samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, Galaxy s22 launch live updates,Check out live updates from the Galaxy S22 series launch event. (Image Source: Samsung)

Samsung is set to launch its much-awaited Galaxy S22 series today. The new Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in three variants, including a vanilla Galaxy S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. The smartphones are expected to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or the Exynos 2200 chip in some regions.

The launch event is set to begin at 8:30pm IST today. It will be available on the Samsung YouTube channel to watch live. Check out the stream below.

Both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus will likely feature the same “Contour Cut” rear camera housing that first appeared on the Galaxy S21 series last year. The devices will likely come with a glass backside and 50MP main cameras. The Galaxy S22 will also get a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in North America and Canada, while in Europe and India the Galaxy S lineup is expected to come with Samsung’s own Exynos 2100 chip.

Samsung is also expected to launch a few more products other than the S22 series phones. These include the new Galaxy Tab S8 series. More details on the same should be out during the event.

Live Blog

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, Galaxy S22 Ultra launch Live Updates: Check price, specifications and more

Samsung will be launching some new products globally today during its Unpacked 2022 event. the highlight of the event is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, which is expected to comprise three variants this year. The Galaxy S22 series will succeed the S21 series from last year and bring new hardware like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Exynos 2200 chips, as well as a new design and new features.

The company is also likely to launch a few more products including a new Tab S8 series. This could include a Tab S8 Pro that is expected to rival the iPad Pro tablet.

