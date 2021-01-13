Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: How to watch the Galaxy S21 launch Live

Samsung will be launching its next flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S21 tomorrow during the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. Rumours and leaks around the phone have been surfacing on the web for quite some time now the launch is just a day away. The “Galaxy Unpacked: Welcome to the Everyday Epic” event will begin on January 14 at 8 pm IST.

This time, Samsung is also making the Galaxy unpacked event a little more interactive by letting watchers answer questions that will pop up on the screen. Lucky winners will also stand a chance to win a Galaxy S21 for free. Samsung is giving away 21 devices celebrating the new launch.

Watch the event Live

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event will be available to stream Live on Samsung’s YouTube Channel as well as on Samsung’s own website. We shall add a link to the event below as soon as it is available. Until then, here is the teaser of the phone Samsung posted recently.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series: What to expect

If the leaks hold true, we could be seeing Samsung launch three different Galaxy S21 devices during the launch. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S21, and S21 Plus and an S21 Ultra. The regular phone is expected to sport a 6.2-inch screen while the Plus is expected to sport a 6.7-inch screen. The highest-end S21 Ultra will likely sport a 6.8-inch screen. The screens on the phones are expected to be FHD+ AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rate, with the S21 Ultra bumping the screen to a QHD+ resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus are expected to feature triple camera setups while the S21 Ultra is expected to feature four cameras. (Image Source: Twitter/Roland Quandt) The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 Plus are expected to feature triple camera setups while the S21 Ultra is expected to feature four cameras. (Image Source: Twitter/Roland Quandt)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch with the recently launched Exynos 2100 chipset in most regions, including India. Coming to camera optics, the S21 and S21 Plus are expected to feature triple camera setups while the S21 Ultra is rumoured to pack in four camera sensors on the back. Samsung is also rumoured to remove the charger from the packages of the Galaxy S21 series after the brand deleted its posts mocking Apple for doing the same. However, whether Samsung actually does remove the adapter from the box remains to be seen.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and SmartTag trackers

Samsung is also expected to launch the new Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds at the event. The Buds Pro will succeed Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Plus and will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and other improvements. Samsung is also expected to unveil its new SmartTag trackers, which will allow users to keep track of items like wallets and bags.