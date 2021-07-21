Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event on August 11: What to expect

Samsung has sent out invites to an event on August 11 that is expected to be the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. There’s no venue announced, because it’s a virtual event. It’s set for Wednesday, August 11, and starts at 7:30 pm IST.

The South Korean major is expected to announce as many as four new devices at its big Unpacked event next month. The event has the tagline ” Get ready to Unfold,” which possibly hints at the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Based on leaks and speculation, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 won’t change much from its predecessor in terms of appearance and design. Perhaps the biggest change coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be compatible with Samsung’s S Pen. For the longest time, the S Pen was limited to the Galaxy Note lineup but now Samsung is adding the stylus functionality to other smartphones. Its latest flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra offers stylus support.

During the same event, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will also likely be unveiled. While it may look the same as the previous generation model, Samsung is rumoured to add a slightly larger screen on the outside. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are foldable smartphones with different price points and target audiences. There are reports that claim that both devices should cost slightly less than their predecessors, though foldable smartphones are far from achieving mainstream status.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 will also make its debut. This will be the first smartwatch to run Wear, the new operating system from Google and Samsung. During its annual I/O in May, Google announced that it’s combining its wearOS with Samsung’s Tizen. The new, unified platform developed by Google and Samsung will be focused on faster performance, longer battery life and the developer community.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It is also possible that Samsung is gearing up to launch a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. It is said that the Galaxy Buds 2, a successor to the standard Buds announced in 2019, will focus on improved audio. The FE (Fan Edition) of the Galaxy S21 may get released, though due to the global chip shortage its availability could be limited to certain markets.

Fans of the Samsung Galaxy Note lineup should not expect a new Galaxy Note phone this year. Instead, more foldable phones that combine the goodness of the S Pen in the near future.