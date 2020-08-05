Samsung Unpacked 2020 event: 5 things to watch out for

Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020. (Image credit: Samsung) Here’s what to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020. (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung will be hosting its “Galaxy Unpacked” event later today. At the event, which will take place in Seoul, South Korea, Samsung will likely show off five new products – the Galaxy Note 20 Pro lineup, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Watch 3. The event kicks off at 7:30 pm IST, and will be streamed live on Samsung’s website.

Here’s what we think Samsung will announce at Galaxy Unpacked 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

It goes without saying at this point that Samsung will announce the Galaxy Note 20 at the Unpacked 2020. Rumour has it that there will be two new phones, including a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and a regular-sized Galaxy Note 20. The standard model will offer a smaller 6.7-inch screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, while the larger Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with 6.9-inch screen size with a 120Hz refresh rate. Both phones will come in a brand new Mystic Bronze colour scheme.

The new phones are expected to have the features that will put them in the category of super flagships. The Galaxy Note 20 phones will have the S Pen holder in a new position, and a massive camera bump. As for cameras, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a 108MP main camera. Expect the Galaxy Note 20 to cost $999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will be priced at $1299.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

We have been hearing rumours of the Galaxy Z Fold 2, a follow-up to the original Galaxy Fold, for a while now. Most likely the new foldable phone will feature a full-size front screen with thin bezels and an 8-inch main screen with a punch-hole screen. The new Galaxy Fold 2 is rumoured to be water-resistant, and may even include a flexible glass screen. It will likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor paired with either 256GB or 512GB of internal storage. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 should cost more than the OG Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The rumour mill also suggests updates for the Galaxy Watch. The new Galaxy Watch, likely to be called the Galaxy Watch 3, will offer a physical rotating bezel. The watch may come in two different sizes. The Galaxy Watch 3 would also feature a faster processor, IP68 water resistance, a heart rate monitor, a blood pressure monitor and an ECG reader.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung is also planning to release a pair of truly wireless earbuds at Unpacked 2020. The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live will go directly up against Apple’s AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. The Galaxy Buds Live should retail for $230.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

Samsung may also announce the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus at today’s event. Both models should be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 6GB of RAM or 8GB RAM. They should also include an S Pen in the box.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd