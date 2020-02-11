Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: India timings, how to watch livestream, what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will be held in San Francisco at 11 am PT on February 11, which is 12:15 am IST on February 12 on conversion. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will be held in San Francisco at 11 am PT on February 11, which is 12:15 am IST on February 12 on conversion.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, where the company is expected to unveil its Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone series along with the foldable Galaxy Z Flip, will take place on February 11 in San Francisco. The company will host a livestream for the event as well, which can be watched on Samsung’s official website.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event this year, Samsung is expected to announce a slew of hardware including the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra smartphones, next-generation Galaxy Buds+ as well as Galaxy Z Flip, which is said to be a clamshell foldable smartphone like the Motorola Razr 2019. The company could also launch a new Mini version of its Galaxy Home speaker as well as a new Galaxy Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: Timings, how to watch livestream

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 will be held in San Francisco at 11 am PT on February 11, which is 12:15 am IST on February 12 on conversion. The livestream will be hosted on Samsung’s global website as well as India Newsroom website at https://news.samsung.com/in/. In addition, Samsung will likely stream the event live via its YouTube and other social media channels like Facebook and Twitter as well.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: What to expect?

Samsung Galaxy S20 series with Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra could launch at the Galaxy Unpacked. In addition, Samsung’s next foldable phone, which will likely be called the Galaxy Z Flip could be announced as well. More devices expected include the Galaxy Buds+, new Galaxy Home Mini home speaker as well as a new Galaxy Watch. We take a look at the expected specifications and features.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra: Expected specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra will be the company’s next-generation Galaxy S-series phones. The highlight could be 108MP main rear camera sensor with 100X Space Zoom on the Ultra variant. It could be the top-end and most expensive of the series, said to pack the latest Snapdragon 865 processor, 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and up to 16GB RAM. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a quad system, where the sensors will be aligned in a square setup on the top left. In fact, all three Galaxy S20 phones are said to stick with this style for back cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra will be the company's next-generation Galaxy S-series phones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus could be slightly less expensive than the S20 Ultra, while the Galaxy S20 is said to be the most affordable. The Plus version is also said to include four cameras, though the main sensor could be 64MP instead of 108MP. The battery could be a smaller 4,5000mAh one with 25W fast charging and it will be available with up to 12GB.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy S20, the phone is speculated to have three rear cameras and the smallest 6.2-inch display. Further, the phone will have a 4,000mAh battery. The screen size on Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to be the largest at 6.9-inches, followed by Galaxy S20 Plus with 6.7-inches screen. All three phones could have a high 120Hz refresh rate screen as well as 10MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Expected specifications and features

Leaks and image render of the Galaxy Z Flip reveal the phone will have a 6.7-inch ultrathin glass screen that can be folded into a clamshell.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip could also be showcased at Galaxy Unpacked 2020. This is said to be Samsung’s next foldable phone after Galaxy Fold, though it will be different in terms of form factor as the Z Flip will be a clamshell phone that will fold horizontally.

Also read: Will Galaxy Z Flip help Samsung score early success in the foldable phone market?

Leaks and image render of the Galaxy Z Flip reveal the phone will have a 6.7-inch ultrathin glass screen that can be folded into a clamshell. Additionally, there will also be a 1.06-inch external screen for quick notifications. In terms of camera, the Galaxy Z Flip could feature two rear sensors and a 10MP selfie sensor. The phone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and include up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The battery could be 3,300mAh.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Home Mini

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are said to skip active noise cancellation (ANC), a feature that is offered on Apple AirPods Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which will succeed the original Galaxy Buds that were launched last year. The design is expected to largely remain the same, though the battery capacity could be bumped up significantly. Reports have hinted at 11 hours of usage on a single charge, which is almost the double from the existing Galaxy Buds. However, the Galaxy Buds+ are said to skip active noise cancellation (ANC), a feature that is offered on Apple AirPods Pro.

Finally, Samsung could also launch a Mini version of its Galaxy Home speaker, which is long due. To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy Home speaker in 2018 at its Galaxy Unpacked event. This year, the company might unveil a miniature version of the original Galaxy Home, which will rival the likes of Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home Mini.

