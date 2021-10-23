Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra design and other details leaked ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to launch next year and now we know more about the tablets, as per a report.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will act as the successor to the company’s Galaxy Tab S7 series. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to include three tablets – Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra.

As per a report by Leakster Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks), we now know more about the Tab S8 Ultra. The tipster posted renders of the tablet on Twitter which reveals the design of the tablet.

And, following my #Samsung #GalaxyTabS8 leak, now comes your very first look at the MASSIVE #GalaxyTabS8Ultra! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/jEPtgn1jvc pic.twitter.com/iCmZuSdvWE — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 23, 2021

As per the renders, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra seems to sport antenna lines on the rear panel and appears to pack a dual rear camera setup in the top-left corner, below which is the magnetic strip to charge the S Pen, and the Samsung logo further below.

The tablet appears to have the power button and volume rocker on the right-side frame. The USB-C port is placed at the bottom flanked by two grilles.

The tablet seems to sport two more grilles on the top as well. The tablet doesn’t have 3.5mm headphone jack onboard. The front of the device seems to house a single selfie camera.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6-inch display. The screen is speculated to be a OLED panel with a 2,960×1,848-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The tablet is also speculated to come with the Snapdragon 898 SoC in two storage variants 8GB/128GB and 12GB/512GB.

The dual rear camera system is expected to come with 13MP and 5MP cameras. The tablet could be backed by a 12,000 mAh battery with 45W charging support.