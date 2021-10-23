scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 23, 2021
MUST READ

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra design and other details leaked ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to launch next year in three variants and now we know more about the tablets as per a report.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 23, 2021 7:45:03 pm
Samsung, Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series launch, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra launch, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specificationsThe Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be the successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 series (Image: Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to launch next year and now we know more about the tablets, as per a report.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will act as the successor to the company’s Galaxy Tab S7 series. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to include three tablets – Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra.

As per a report by Leakster Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks), we now know more about the Tab S8 Ultra. The tipster posted renders of the tablet on Twitter which reveals the design of the tablet.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

As per the renders, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra seems to sport antenna lines on the rear panel and appears to pack a dual rear camera setup in the top-left corner, below which is the magnetic strip to charge the S Pen, and the Samsung logo further below.

Must Read |Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi tablet launched in India: Price, specifications

The tablet appears to have the power button and volume rocker on the right-side frame. The USB-C port is placed at the bottom flanked by two grilles.

The tablet seems to sport two more grilles on the top as well. The tablet doesn’t have 3.5mm headphone jack onboard. The front of the device seems to house a single selfie camera.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6-inch display. The screen is speculated to be a OLED panel with a 2,960×1,848-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The tablet is also speculated to come with the Snapdragon 898 SoC in two storage variants 8GB/128GB and 12GB/512GB.

The dual rear camera system is expected to come with 13MP and 5MP cameras. The tablet could be backed by a 12,000 mAh battery with 45W charging support.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 23: Latest News

Advertisement