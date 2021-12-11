scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 11, 2021
MUST READ

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab A8 leaks spotted online ahead of launch

Samsung could be working on to new tablets across multiple price points. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
December 11, 2021 5:26:03 pm
Samsung, Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series launch, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra launch, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specificationsThe Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be the successor to the Galaxy Tab S7 series (Image source: Samsung)

Samsung is said to be working on two new tablets which include the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab A8. The company is expected to officially announce the devices sometime this month.

As per a recent tweet by tipster Snoopy, we now know more about the specifications and colour variants of the tablets. The tipster has suggested the memory, storage, and colour options of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Additionally, the tipster has also revealed leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021). Here is everything you should know about the tablets.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Expected specifications, variants

The new Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to include three tablets, including Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. As per the tweet by the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are speculated to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company is also expected to launch these tablets in both Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants.

The company may launch the tablets in Dark Gray and Silver colour options. While the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 tablet is tipped to pack an 11-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S8+ on the other hand could pack a 12.4-inch screen.

The top of the line Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could feature an even bigger 14.6-inch screen and could be launched in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants with 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra tablet variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is expected to launch in a single 5G variant.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848-pixel resolution and support for 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Must Read |Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi tablet launched in India: Price, specifications

The tablet could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor.  At the back, there could be a dual rear camera system, which is said to include a 13MP sensor and a 5MP camera. The tablet could be backed by a 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

Additionally, tipster Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks) has allegedly leaked renders of the Ultra model on Twitter, which reveals the design of the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Expected specifications, variants

As part of another tweet, tipster Snoopy has reportedly shared press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021). These images reveal the tablet in Grey and Silver colour options that might be available at launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) could pack a 10.5-inch display and may be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC. The device may be backed by a 7,040mAh battery with support for up to 15W fast charging.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 11: Latest News

Advertisement