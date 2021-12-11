Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab A8 leaks spotted online ahead of launch

Samsung is said to be working on two new tablets which include the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab A8. The company is expected to officially announce the devices sometime this month.

As per a recent tweet by tipster Snoopy, we now know more about the specifications and colour variants of the tablets. The tipster has suggested the memory, storage, and colour options of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Additionally, the tipster has also revealed leaked renders of the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021). Here is everything you should know about the tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Expected specifications, variants

The new Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to include three tablets, including Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. As per the tweet by the tipster, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are speculated to come with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company is also expected to launch these tablets in both Wi-Fi-only and 5G variants.

Let’s continue with the Galaxy Tab S8 Series confirmed by Retailers: Galaxy Tab S8 11″

Wi-Fi or 5G

8+128 GB

Dark Gray/Silver Galaxy Tab S8+ 12,4”

Wi-Fi or 5G

8+128 GB

Dark Gray/Silver Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 14,6″

8+128 GB with Wi-Fi or 5G

12+512 GB only 5G

Only Dark Gray#TabS8 pic.twitter.com/87whcJNA9b — Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) December 9, 2021

The company may launch the tablets in Dark Gray and Silver colour options. While the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 tablet is tipped to pack an 11-inch display, the Galaxy Tab S8+ on the other hand could pack a 12.4-inch screen.

The top of the line Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could feature an even bigger 14.6-inch screen and could be launched in both Wi-Fi and 5G variants with 8GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra tablet variant with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage is expected to launch in a single 5G variant.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 2960 x 1848-pixel resolution and support for 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The tablet could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 processor. At the back, there could be a dual rear camera system, which is said to include a 13MP sensor and a 5MP camera. The tablet could be backed by a 12,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

And, following my #Samsung #GalaxyTabS8 leak, now comes your very first look at the MASSIVE #GalaxyTabS8Ultra! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions) On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/jEPtgn1jvc pic.twitter.com/iCmZuSdvWE — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 23, 2021

Additionally, tipster Steve H.McFly (OnLeaks) has allegedly leaked renders of the Ultra model on Twitter, which reveals the design of the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: Expected specifications, variants

As part of another tweet, tipster Snoopy has reportedly shared press renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021). These images reveal the tablet in Grey and Silver colour options that might be available at launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) could pack a 10.5-inch display and may be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T618 SoC. The device may be backed by a 7,040mAh battery with support for up to 15W fast charging.