Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ launched in India: Features, price, and more

Samsung has finally launched its Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ in India. The Galaxy Tab S7 has been made available in both LTE and Wi-Fi models, whereas, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will be made available only in the LTE variant. The company is skipping the 5G variants of the tabs for the Indian market. Both of these devices are currently available for pre-bookings with some pre-booking offers and discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+: Price

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is priced at Rs 55,999 for the Wi-Fi variant and the LTE variant is priced at Rs 63,999. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is priced at Rs 79,999 for the sole LTE variant. All of these tablets will be made available in Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Silver colour options.

Both the devices will be made available for pre-booking starting August 26. The Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant will be made available via Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop. Both the LTE variants will be sold through Samsung Shop, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7+: Pre-booking offers

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S7 will be able to get the Keyboard Cover at a discounted price of Rs 10,000. It is usually priced at Rs 15,999. Additionally, HDFC credit and debit card customers will be eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 5,000.

Customers pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S7+ will also be able to get the Keyboard Cover at a discounted price of Rs 10,000. Its Keyboard Cover is priced at Rs 17,999. HDFC Bank card owners will get an additional cashback of up to Rs 6,000.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: Specifications

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 sports an 11-inch WQXGA LTPS TFT display with a 120Hz display and a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels.

* It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

* The device runs Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company;’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top.

* All of this is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for quick charging technology.

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 sports a dual-camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP ultra wide angle sensor.

* On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+: Specifications

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ sports a 12.4-inch WQXGA+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

* It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

* The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

* It runs One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

* The device is backed by a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

* It sports the same camera array on the front and the back, as the one on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7.

