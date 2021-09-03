scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi tablet launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi tablet in India. You can get your hands on the device via Amazon and Samsung's official site. Here are the details.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
September 3, 2021 12:44:36 pm
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi, Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi specs, Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi price, Galaxy Tab S7 FE variants, Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi launchThe Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi measures 185.0x284.8x6.3mm and weighs 610 grams (Image source : Samsung)

Samsung has launched its Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi tablet in India. The device is listed on Amazon India and Samsung’s official site. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model comes with specifications that are similar to the LTE model that was launched earlier in June. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi comes only in a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage option, and is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Here is everything you should know about the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi: Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi measures 185.0×284.8×6.3mm and weighs 610 grams. The tablet comes with a 12.4-inch display (2560 X 1600 WQXGA) and features 16:10 screen ratio.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The LTE variant runs on the Snapdragon 750G processor, and offered up to 6GB of RAM.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Wi-Fi model comes with 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). The device comes with in-box S Pen which is said to provide a real pen-paper experience with latency of less than 30ms as per the company.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi model runs on Android 11 and packs a 10090mAhbattery with support for 45W fast charging.

Must Read |Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite launched in India: Specifications, price and more

One can use Samsung DeX and Book Cover Keyboard, to use the tablet t as a laptop, transforming the user interface into a PC-like experience. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with an 8MP Rear Camera and a 5MP front-facing Camera. The device packs dual speakers tuned by AKG and comes with support for Dolby Atmos.

For connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi comes with 2.4G+5GHz Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen1 port.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi:  Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi tablet is priced in India at Rs 41,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The tablet is available in four colour options including Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink colour options.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 preview, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hands on, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 design, samsung galaxy z fold 3, samsung galaxy z fold 3 5G , Indian express news
This is what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 feels like in your hands

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement