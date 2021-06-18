Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite launched in India: Specifications, price and more

Samsung has launched two new tablets in India. These include the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE tablet brings features from the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 to the new affordable tablet. This is something that Samsung started implementing last year with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone, by offering popular features from the flagship S20 series to a more affordable device. Here is everything you should know about the new tablets from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Specifications and features

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.4-inch (1,600×2,560 pixels) LCD display and supports 16:10 aspect ratio picture with 244 pixels per inch (PPI). The 5G tablet weighs in at 608g and runs on Android 11-based Samsung OneUI. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core chip along with 4GB of RAM.

The tablet comes with 64GB internal storage along with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot. The tablet measures 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm.

It includes an 8MP main rear sensor and a 5MP selfie shooter. The device is packed with a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The Tab S7 FE comes with a 15W charger inbox, so if you want to use the 45W fast charger you will need to purchase it separately.

The tablet comes with S Pen support and connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, Gigabit Wi-Fi, and more. The device also comes with Samsung DeX app support. The tablet will be available in four colour variants that include Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Specifications and features

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with an 8.7–inch (1340×800 pixels) screen and measures 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm. Ther tablet is powered by the 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T (MT8768T) chip and sports 3GB RAM. The tablet comes with Dual Speakers and supports Dolby Atmos.

The device also sports up to 32GB internal storage and up to 1TB expandable storage support using a MicroSD card. It also sports an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. The device is powered by a 5,100mAh​ battery with support for 15W Adaptive Fast Charging. Connectivity options include Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack​, LTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite: Price and Availability

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be going on sale starting June 23 on Samsung.com, Samsung Exclusive Stores and leading online and offline retail partners. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available in four colour variants that include Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. You can purchase the Galaxy Tab S7 FE at Rs 46,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant and at Rs 50,999 for the 6GB +128GB variant.

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is available in two colour variants that include a Gray variant and a Silver model. The 3GB + 32GB variant of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will cost Rs 14,999 for LTE and at Rs 11,999 for the WiFi only model.