Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite launched in India; Check details

Samsung has announced two new tablets that are set to go on sale in India soon. These include the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The tablets bring features from the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 to the two new affordable tablets. This is something that Samsung started implementing last year with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone, by bringing popular features from the flagship S20 series to a more affordable device.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE turned out to be quite popular, and it now seems Samsung is looking to do the same with its tablets with the introduction of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. Here is everything you should know about the new tablets from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Specifications

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE measures 185.0 x 284.8 x 6.3mm and features a 12.4-inch (1,600×2,560 pixels) LCD display. The 5G tablet weighs in at 608g and runs on Android 11-based Samsung OneUI. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core chip along with 4GB of RAM. The tablet comes with 64GB internal storage along with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

The tablet includes an 8MP main rear sensor and a 5MP selfie shooter. The device is packed with a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The tablet comes with S-Pen support and connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, Gigabit Wi-Fi, and more. The device also comes with Samsung DeX app support. The tablet will be available in four colour variants that include Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite:

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite measures 212.5 x 124.7 x 8.0mm and comes with an 8.7–inch (1340×800 pixels) screen. The tablet comes with Dual Speakers and supports Dolby Atmos. The device also sports up to 64GB of internal storage and will allow you the expand the storage up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

The device is powered by a 5,100mAh​ battery with support for 15W Adaptive Fast Charging. Connectivity options include Type C USB 2.0, 3.5mm Ear jack​, LTE, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth v5.0 among others. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will come in two colour variants that include Grey and Silver colour options. Note that Samsung has not confirmed the price of the new tablets yet. We will have to wait a while longer to know more.