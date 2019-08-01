Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 processor launched: Price, features, availability

Samsung launched its new premium high-end tablet, the Galaxy Tab S6, which is a successor to the Galaxy Tab S4 and Samsung’s answer to the Apple iPad Pro. The price of the Android-based tablet from the South Korean giant starts at $650 (around Rs ) for 6GB/128GB base storage model and sports a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, and an in-display fingerprint sensor alongside other premium features.

Samsung has released only the Wi-Fi model and it will be available for pre-order on August 23 at Samsung.com in select markets. The tablet will be up for sale in stores and online on September 6, 2019. It is expected that Samsung will release the LTE model of the Tab S6 later as it already has LTE version for its Galaxy Tab S5e tablet, which was launched a while ago.

The Galaxy Tab S6 is available in two storage models — 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage — priced at $650 (around Rs 45,000) and $730 (around Rs 50,000) respectively. It comes in Mountain Gray, Cloud Blue and Rose Blush colours.

The Galaxy Tab S6 also supports external storage up to 1TB via MicroSD card. The S-Pen is included in both storage models but the keyboard cover needs to be purchased for $180 (around Rs 1,200).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display and weighs around 420 grams. The device carries a dual-camera setup of 13MP + 5MP and an 8MP front camera. The Galaxy Tab S6 draws power from the 7nm 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 855 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The tablet sports a total of four AKG tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos. There are two mics in the device, an optical fingerprint sensor, Dex Mode, RGB light sensor, and it is capable of recording UHD 4K videos at 30 fps and playing UHD 8K videos at 30 fps.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is backed by a 7,040mAh battery and the S-Pen carries 0.35mAh capacity. The stylus can be used as a wireless shutter for the tablet’s camera to capture photos and video. It magnetically snaps to the back of the device for storage and wireless charging. Samsung claims that a 10-minute charge will get you through a day of use.