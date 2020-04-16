Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is official: Will this Android tablet please the masses?

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 lite is powered by Exynos 9611 processor. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 lite is powered by Exynos 9611 processor.

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, an affordable version of its flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S6. The new device looks similar to the more expensive variant, but features specifications that complement the Lite moniker.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 processor that is an octa-core chipset (4 x 2.3GHz & 4 x 1.7GHz) based on 10nm production process. The mid-range tablet features a slightly smaller 10.4-inches TFT display with 1200×2000 pixels resolution, 4GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB internal storage.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite sports a single 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, dual Dolby Atmos certified speakers, and 7,040mAh battery. The device runs Android 10 with Samsung’s One UI 2.0 on top. While Samsung’s flagship tablet didn’t come with a 3.5mm audio jack, the company has introduced the jack in the Tab S6 lite. Also, the S-Pen comes in the box.

Samsung listed the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on its Indonesian website in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford grey colour options but it is yet to announce the pricing. However, the tablet is listed on a British retailer website Argo for £339 for the 64GB Wi-Fi-only model, which translates to around Rs 32,500.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy Tab S5e powered by the Snapdragon 670 processor for a starting price of Rs 35,999 but skipped the Tab S5, instead it launched the Galaxy Tab S6 powered by the Snapdragon 855 for Rs 59,900.

The flagship tablets from Samsung offer a premium experience, but the pricing makes it unaffordable for many. On the other hand, the lite models feel a bit underpowered as we found in our Tab S5e review. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with its Exynos 9611 processor might just be the remedy that Android tablet users want.

