Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India: Top 7 features of the tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India: 7 key features to note (Image: Samsung India) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India: 7 key features to note (Image: Samsung India)

Samsung teased the coming of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ahead of the launch on Amazon.com. The South Korean company has officially launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India on Monday with a price starting at Rs 27,999. The tablet comes on in two variants — the cheaper one with WiFi only support while the top-end is the LTE model. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes in three vibrant colours — Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray.

As far as the availability is concerned, the Samsung tablet will go on sale on June 17 and pre-bookings will end on June 16. The Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will be available exclusively on Amazon and Samsung India e-Store while the LTE version is available via select retail stores, and Samsung India e-store. In terms of launch offers, the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes Galaxy Buds Rs 11,900 at Rs 2,999 or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover worth Rs 4,999 at Rs. 2,500 for customers pre-booking the tablet.

READ | Say Namaste app – India’s Zoom alternative – on Google Play store, App store: How to use

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: 7 key features

* Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a toned-down version of the Galaxy Tab S6 that launched in October last year. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet was launched in the global market in April this year and it now makes it to the Indian market.

* The WiFi-only model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is priced at Rs 27,999 while the LTE model of the tablet is priced at Rs 31,999.

* The Samsung tablet comes packed with a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) TFT display and also S Pen support that has a 0.7mm tip and weighs 7.03 grams. It also includes features such as a dedicated Samsung Kids mode and a Bixby integration.

* The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India comes in only one storage variant with 64GB internal storage up to 1TB expandable via microSD card via a dedicated setup. Globally the tablet is available in two variants — 64GB and 128GB.

READ | OnePlus 8 review: Power of being simple

* The Samsung tablet is powered by an octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. It includes support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

* The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a single 8MP camera sensor at the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies. The tablet also includes a Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound experience paired with dual speakers powered by AKG.

* The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes a 7,040mAh battery that the company claims offers up to 12 hours of Internet usage on a single charge.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd