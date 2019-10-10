Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch LTE and Galaxy Watch Active2 launched in India

Samsung has launched its Tab S6, Galaxy Watch with LTE and Galaxy Watch Active 2 in India.

The devices go on sale on October 11. The Galaxy Tab S6 will cost Rs 59,900 though Samsung is offering Rs 5000 cashback on HDFC Bank. The S Pen is being bundled inside the box for free. The keyboard cover will cost Rs 5,499, though the MRP is Rs 10,999

The Galaxy Watch LTE will cost Rs 30,990 for the 46 mm version, while the 42mm will cost Rs 28,490. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 will start at Rs 31,990 for the stainless steel version, and Rs 26,990 for the aluminium version. It comes in the 44 mm size.

The Galaxy Watch LTE comes in 42 and 46 mm sizes, while the Galaxy Watch Active 2 does not have LTE and is much slimmer in comparison to the Galaxy Watch LTE.

The Galaxy Watch LTE has A rotating bezel on top, it comes with eSIM connectivity. Samsung says the Watch LTE will also let users reply to their WhatsApp messages from the device, thus ensuring complete freedom from the phone. The eSIM will work with Airtel and Jio and will mirror the user’s phone number.

The Watch LTE has dedicated apps like Spotify, Strava, etc. Samsung claims it can last a full day on just 4G. The company is promising 16 hours music playback and 80 hours on Bluetooth mode alone.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a slimmer, design and no rotating bezel on top. It will come in stainless steel and aluminium variant. This watch has a new digital bezel around the circumference of the dial, which works with touch.

Both Watches come with GPS, heart-rate tracking and can track various kinds of health and fitness activities. They run on Samsung’s own Tizen system.

The Tab S6 has a 10.5 inch Super AMOLED display with HDR10 certification. The Tab S6 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also works with the new S Pen, which can attach magnetically to the tablet. It is powered by Snapdragon 855 processor.

The S Pen connects via Bluetooth and can be used to take notes, sketching and drawing as well as control the device via the stylus.

The Tab S6 also comes with a dedicated Dex key to support a full PC experience on the tablet itself. The keyboard also comes with a trackpad. The Tab S6 has a dual-camera at the back with a regular sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. It has four speakers. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The tablet also has a feature where users can take calls from their phone onto their tablet itself, provided they are signed into their Samsung account on the device.