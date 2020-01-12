Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G variant live images, specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G specifications revealed. (Image: ithome) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G specifications revealed. (Image: ithome)

Last year, Samsung quietly confirmed the existence of a 5G variant of its high-end tablet Galaxy Tab S6 on its South Korea website. Now, the first live images of the upcoming tablet have been leaked online along with a specification sheet revealing the key features of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G, courtesy of a Korean website ithome.

The image of the new tablet suggests that the design and form factor of the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will be exactly the same as the LTE model. The sheet has “World’s 1st 5G Tablet” written over it under the “Galaxy Tab S6 5G” and reveals key specifications including the cameras, processor, and battery capacity.

As per the leak, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will feature a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display and it will measure 244.5 x 159.5 x 5.7 mm. The tablet is reported to come in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model with support for additional storage of up to 1TB via micro SD slot.

The Galaxy Tab S6 5G has been revealed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor (SM 8150), which is built on the 7nm process. The same processor powers the LTE model of the Tab S6 as well as the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the Galaxy S10 Plus in the US market.

Check out our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review

The front camera on the tablet is listed as an 8MP selfie shooter and at the rear, there is a 13MP primary sensor clubbed with 5MP camera sensor. The Galaxy Tab S6 5G is backed by a 7,040mAh battery with a promise of 15 hours of video playback. The sheet lists a mountain grey colour option.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd