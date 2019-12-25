Samsung leaks: Galaxy Tab S6 5G variant coming soon, 25W power bank spotted

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G supported spotted on Samsung Korea website. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with 5G supported spotted on Samsung Korea website.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is soon going to be available with 5G support making it the first tablet with the next-gen connectivity. Along with that Samsung is also reportedly working on a wireless power bank that will support 25W super-fast wired charging.

Galaxy Tab S6 5G

Samsung has quietly confirmed that a 5G variant of its new high-end tablet — Galaxy Tab S6 — is on the way. The company is running new promotions in its home market, South Korea, where it is offering discounts and freebies. Sammobile spotted a landing page on Samsung’s Korean website for the Galaxy Tab S6 5G, conforming its imminent launch.

It was reported earlier that Samsung was working on a 5G variant of its flagship tablet carrying model number SM-T866N. The 5G model of the Tab S6 has since then received the Bluetooth certification as well as approval from Korea’s National Radio Agency. Since the render for the new 5G model is the same as the LTE model, we can assume that the specifications of the new Tab S6 will be similar to the older 4G variant.

The exact launch date of the Galaxy Tab S6 5G is not known but we can expect Samsung to showcase it at the CES 2020 that starts from January 7 next year. We can also expect the company to unveil the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite at the event.

Samsung’s 25W power bank

A new Samsung-branded wireless power bank passed through FCC certification revealing that it supports 25W super-fast wired charging output. Samsung already makes wireless power bank with 10,000mAh power capacity but it only supports 15W output for wired charging and 9W output for wireless charging. Samsung’s new wireless power bank leaked. (Image: SafetyKorea)

The wireless power bank may support 25W wired charging and the wireless charging could be capped at 15W. With its new power bank, Samsung might be looking to accommodate the charging speed of its Galaxy A70 and Galaxy Note 10+, both of which support 25W superfast charging. The alleged leaked photos of the power bank suggest that it will have two USB-C ports.

