Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G launched: First global 5G tablet

Samsung has launched a new 5G tablet, called the Galaxy Tab S6 5G in South Korea. It is priced at Korean Won 9,99,900 (approximately Rs 60,500). The company has not revealed the details when the device will be coming to international markets including India.

This is the world’s first tablet to come with support for 5G. Key features of the device include a 10.5-inch super-amorphous display, AKG’s acoustics and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and real-time 4K broadcast streaming.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G sports a 10.5-inch super-amorphous display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with a 5G chip. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 7,040mAh battery.

It comes with the company’s proprietary S-Pen stylus bundled inside. The company has not revealed any details about the on-board cameras.

Apart from this, the other 5G products the company sells globally include the Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10 5G and A90 5G. It is hard on work to increase this portfolio.

In separate news, the company will be hosting its Unpacked event on February 11. At the event it is expected to launch its next gen Galaxy S20 series of devices along with its second foldable smartphone, named the Galaxy Z Flip. Both these new smartphone lineups might come with a 5G variant according to reports.

