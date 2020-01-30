Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
Must Read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G launched: First global 5G tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G sports a 10.5-inch super-amorphous display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with a 5G chip.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2020 3:46:05 pm
Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G launched, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G price, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G specifications Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G sports a 10.5-inch super-amorphous display.

Samsung has launched a new 5G tablet, called the Galaxy Tab S6 5G in South Korea. It is priced at Korean Won 9,99,900 (approximately Rs 60,500). The company has not revealed the details when the device will be coming to international markets including India.

This is the world’s first tablet to come with support for 5G. Key features of the device include a 10.5-inch super-amorphous display, AKG’s acoustics and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and real-time 4K broadcast streaming.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G sports a 10.5-inch super-amorphous display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with a 5G chip. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 7,040mAh battery.

It comes with the company’s proprietary S-Pen stylus bundled inside. The company has not revealed any details about the on-board cameras.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: Excellent for entertainment, but software leaves you wanting more

Diwali Offers on TVs - Get Vouchers Upto Rs. 9500 Bajaj finserv

Apart from this, the other 5G products the company sells globally include the Galaxy S10 5G, Note 10 5G and A90 5G. It is hard on work to increase this portfolio.

In separate news, the company will be hosting its Unpacked event on February 11. At the event it is expected to launch its next gen Galaxy S20 series of devices along with its second foldable smartphone, named the Galaxy Z Flip. Both these new smartphone lineups might come with a 5G variant according to reports.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Confirmed! Android 10 update will come to these phones very soon
Confirmed! Android 10 update will come to these phones very soon

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jan 30: Latest News

Advertisement