Samsung Galaxy Tab S5 spotted on Geekbench, likely to come with Snapdragon 855

Samsung might be planning to launch the Galaxy Tab S5, the successor to the Galaxy Tab S4, which was launched in last year. The tablet has been spotted on Geekbench by a Twitter user Sudhanshu Ambhore revealing the processor and RAM on the upcoming Samsung device.

The Geekbench listing reveals a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor on the tablet paired with 6GB of RAM. The device scored 3,506 in the single-core test and 9,788 in the multi-core test. The listing does not show anything else except that the Samsung tablet is running the Android 9 Pie operating system.

Last month, GalaxyClub reported that Samsung is working on two high-end tablets with model numbers SM-T860 and SM-T865. Now. a Samsung tablet with model number SM-T865 was spotted on Geekbench which is likely the Samsung Tab S5 given the model numbers is in line with Samsung’s previous flagship tablets.

To this point, the design of the upcoming Samsung tablet is under wraps along with its pricing and launch date. Since the Galaxy Tab S4 was launched alongside the Galaxy Note 9 in August last year, there is a possibility that the Galaxy Tab S5 will be launched alongside the Galaxy Note 10, which is reported to launch on August 10, 2019.

The specifications of the Galaxy Tab S5 is expected to be higher than the Galaxy Tab S4 which was launched for a price of Rs 57,900. The Tab S4 features a 10.5-inch WQXGA Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560×160 pixels with 287 ppi pixel density, 16:10 aspect ratio and support for S-pen. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM.

The main camera on the Galaxy Tab S4 is a 13MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The front camera on the tablet is an 8MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture. The tablet comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It came with Android Oreo and received Android 9 Pie update with Samsung’s One UI skin on top. The Tab S4 has a 7,300mAh battery.