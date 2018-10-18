Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with 10.5-inch SAMOLED display, S Pen, launched in India: Price, specs

Galaxy Tab S4 comes in Black and Blue colour variants, and will be an Amazon exclusive from October 20 onward.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S4, its 2-in-1 Android tablet with S Pen and Samsung DeX, in India. Priced at Rs 57,900, consumers can purchase the tablet PC via Amazon and Samsung Shop, as well as offline retail stores. Galaxy Tab S4 will be available on Amazon from October 20.

Galaxy Tab S4 can be purchased with a cashback of Rs 5000 for consumers with HDFC Bank Credit Cards while there will be EMI options via HDFC Bank Debit Cards and consumer durable loans. In addition, Jio subscribers with the Rs 198/ Rs 299 prepaid plans will get additional cash back worth Rs 2750.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 specifications

Featuring a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 comes with a screen aspect ratio of 16:10. Based on Android Oreo, this tablet PC is backed by a 7300mAh battery and enables many smart home-based features. Some of these include the Smart Things app, to monitor other devices, and Samsung Flow, that allows seamless transfer of files between Samsung devices. On the security front, it comes with Samsung Knox, to keep personal data secure.

Through S Pen support, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is able to offer users the option to consider real-time handwriting and brush strokes. This is supported by On-Time Screen Memo, that allows users to take notes using S Pen, or users could consider Live Messaging, in order to pen down personalised texts.

The tablet’s productivity is also enhanced by DeX support, that allows integration for optimal office experiences. Samsung DeX can be operated onto Galaxy Tab S4 through an HDMI port, that connects a foldable Book Cover keyboard onto the device. In addition, multi-tasking can be enabled through DeX Dual mode, that features apps in desktop-like cards simultaneously.

On the audio front, Galaxy Tab S4 comes with four speakers, places below each of the four corners. All of them support AKG as well as Dolby Atmos audio that guarantees a range of sounds in a surround sound experience. Connectivity modes on the device include a type-C USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC support.

