Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 unveiled ahead of Galaxy Note 9 launch

Samsung has announced the much anticipated Galaxy Tab S4 tablet ahead of its Galaxy Unpacked event next week. While the new tablet was expected to debut alongside Samsung’s next major release, the Galaxy Note 9, the company instead unveiled the Galaxy Tab S4 in a small press gathering in Manhattan.

The all-new Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display (2560 x 1600 pixel resolution) with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Compared to the previous Samsung tablets, the bezels on the new Tab S4 are quite slim and the home button has been ditched. The tab comes with Iris and facial recognition for authentication. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC.

The Verge reported that the new Samsung Galaxy Tab will be available either with 64GB inbuilt storage or 256GB native storage. The 64GB variant is said to be priced at $650, while the 256GB storage model has been priced at $750. The storage is expandable up to 400 GB via a microSD card. The new Galaxy Tab S4 carries four speakers, said to be tuned by AKG.

Samsung’s DeX, which enables users to have ‘desktop-experience’, is integrated into the Galaxy tablet as well. The device features a 13 MP primary camera with autofocus and an 8 MP front-facing camera. Galaxy Tab S4 bundles S Pen and packs a 7,300mAh battery. Connectivity options include microSD slot, USB-C port for charging, headphone jack, and a pin-connector for the keyboard.

The South Korean tech company is all geared up to unveil its flagship smartphone for the year, the Galaxy Note 9 at its Unpacked event which is scheduled to take place on August 9 in Brooklyn, New York.

