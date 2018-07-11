Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 renders show off keyboard cover, new S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will succeed the Galaxy Tab S3, which was announced at MWC 2017.( Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will succeed the Galaxy Tab S3, which was announced at MWC 2017.( Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 have been leaked, all thanks to Venture Beat’s Evan Blass. The images show the Galaxy Tab S4 tablet, in white or silver, along with optional S Pen and keyboard cover. Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 will succeed the Galaxy Tab S3, which was announced at MWC 2017.

In the first image, one can see the Galaxy Tab S4 with two speaker grills, thick bezels around the screen, no home button on the front and a detachable keyboard. Also, it is evident that the Galaxy Tab S4 will support the S Pen stylus. Notably, the S Pen looks sleeker and has a glossy finish instead of a matte finish on last year’s model. A second image shows off the back side of the tablet, in white, without the case. There’s no fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy Tab S4, which means the device may feature a facial recognition feature to unlock the tablet.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 review: The best Android tablet you can buy

Based on leaks so far, Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is expected to come with a 10.5-inch WQVGA display (2560 x 1600), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal memory. The device is also said to feature a 12MP rear and 7MP front-facing snapper. The tablet will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, in white, with optional keyboard cover. pic.twitter.com/PcjWzai79f — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 11, 2018

More of that “white.” pic.twitter.com/pQltterQJv — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 11, 2018

Samsung is yet to make the Galaxy Tab S4 official. Hopefully, the South Korean major will likely launch the device at IFA 2018 in Berlin. Word on the street is that Samsung could launch the Gear S4 aka Galaxy Watch at the event. The smartwatch is rumoured to be powered by WearOS instead of its TizenOS.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd