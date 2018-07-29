Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 leaked in ‘hands-on’ video, launch likely to happen on August 1

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 leaked ‘hands-on’ video reveal the device with no physical button (Image of Galaxy Tab S3 for representation) Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 leaked ‘hands-on’ video reveal the device with no physical button (Image of Galaxy Tab S3 for representation)

Samsung is all set to launch its next flagship for the year, the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9. However, the South Korean tech company might have a few products up its sleeves that are said to debut next month. One of the products in question is Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S4 that recently appeared in a “hands-on” video. The 10-second clip shared by SlashLeaks reveals the upcoming Galaxy Tab’s design.

The leaked video corroborating previous reports reveal the Galaxy Tab S4 to have ditched the ‘hardware buttons.’ The video clip also shows the device featuring thick bezels on the top and bottom side. However, previous reports have suggested Samsung to likely adopt bezel-less design on its upcoming Galaxy tablet.

Meanwhile, a fresh report from AndroidHeadlines suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 might not launch at the Unpacked Event on August 9. As per the latest information obtained by the site, the upcoming tablet could debut on August 1, a week ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 official launch.

Previous reports have suggested that the Galaxy Tab S4 could feature 10.5-inch display (2560 x 1600 pixel resolution) similar to the previous iteration. The tablet is said to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. In terms of optics, Galaxy Tab S4 is said to include a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 5MP camera sensor up front. It is said to run Android Oreo with Samsung Experience skin on top and carry a large 7,300mAh battery.

