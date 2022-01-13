Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 announced in India: Price, specifications

Samsung has announced the new Galaxy Tab A8, aimed at entertainment and productivity. The Galaxy Tab A8 launches on January 17, 2022, and will be available in three colours – grey, silver, and pink gold. The Wi-Fi variant is priced at Rs 17,999, offering a 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. There is Rs 19,999 version as well, which adds to the hardware – 4GB + 64GB.

The LTE model, on the other hand, follows similar specs and is priced at Rs 21,999 for 3GB + 32GB and Rs 23,999 for 4GB + 64GB. ICICI Bank debit and credit card owners can avail of Rs 2000 cashback and get a cover worth Rs 4,499 at a discounted cost of Rs 999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications, hardware

The Galaxy Tab A8 expands on its screen size with a new 10.5-inch LCD display. The bezels are slim and feature a 16:10 common aspect ratio, resulting in an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. They come with a quad-speaker setup and Dolby Atmos as well, providing rich, immersive sounds. The device is packed with a 7040mAh battery, offering up to 15W fast charging.

The tablet is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T618 with an octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming, and an overall lag-free experience. User can split their screen and run two applications side-by-side, add a pop-up window, and even adjust brightness settings for each of them. The Drag & Split option automatically opens a browser window for dynamic webpage browsing.

The Galaxy Tab A8 comes with a single rear camera configuration of 8MP and 5MP at the front for selfies and face recognition for unlocking the device. In addition to educational and parental controls, the tablet comes with Samsung’s signature defense-grade security platform, Knox, that keeps all data and transactions safe.