Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 announced: Here’s everything to know

Samsung has launched a new tablet under its Galaxy Tab A-series. This is the new Galaxy Tab A8 2021 and the company claims it offers a bigger screen with better performance, more storage and improved multitasking features that will be handy for students and professionals.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 2021: Specifications

The Galaxy Tab A8 2021 features a 10.5-inch screen with a 1920×1200 FHD TFT panel. The screen sports a 16:10 aspect ratio and has more vertical screen real estate compared to the older Samsung Galaxy Tab A7.

Samsung has not named the chipset that is used in the new tablet but, says that the new Tab A8 offers 10 per cent better CPU performance and 10 per cent better GPU performance as well. However, leaks have suggested that the chip could be a Unisoc Tiger T618.

This chip features a 12nm process with two Cortex A75 cores and six A55 cores. There is also a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. Samsung’s previous Tab A7 featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.

The new Galaxy Tab A8 2021 also features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage on the base variant and a 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant for those who want more performance. However, users also get a new storage configuration this year that brings 4GB RAM and 128GB storage on the top-end model.

The tablet also comes with a 5MP fixed-focus front camera for selfies and video calls, and an 8MP rear camera that you can use for pictures and videos. There is a 7,040mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity features include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB-C 2.0 port along with Bluetooth 5 and WiFi 5 (ac).

Coming to features, the tablet features four Dolby Atmos speakers and Samsung’s TV Plus service baked in that offers over 200 free live channels depending on the region. The tablet also supports split-screen multitasking, floating windows and Drag & Split from ONE UI 3.1.1, based on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 202: Pricing and availability

Samsung has not revealed the price of the tablet yet but it is expected to go on sale in Europe in late December. Other regions including the US are expected to get the tablet in January.

The Tab A8 is set to launch in three colours including Gray, Silver and a new Pink Gold colour. There is no confirmation of the tablet launching in India yet, but more details on the same should be officially available soon.