Samsung Galaxy Tab A2 XL specs leaked, will sport a 7,300mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy TAB A2 XL will sport a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. (Image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 for representational purposes) The Samsung Galaxy TAB A2 XL will sport a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. (Image of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 for representational purposes)

Specifications for a new mid-range tablet from Samsung, the Galaxy TAB A2 XL have leaked online. The device is expected to launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and the Galaxy Tab S4 on August 9 in New York City. According to a report by SamMobile, the device will sport a dedicated Bixby button and will not have a home button or off-display capacitive keys.

The Samsung Galaxy TAB A2 XL will sport a 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with the Adreno 506 GPU. The device will come with 3GB of RAM paired with 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device will run Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and will be backed by a 7,300mAh battery with fast charging support.

In terms of cameras, the Samsung Galaxy TAB A2 XL will sport an 8MP camera sensor on the back, paired with a 5MP camera sensor on the front for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G LTE support, 5GHz Wi-Fi ac, and Bluetooth 4.2. The report further stated that the device may also be upgraded to Android P over the next few months.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S10 to feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, ramp shipments to 40 million units: Report

In other news, a dedicated ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ section has been created on Flipkart’s Android and iOS app. The listing suggests that the device might be a Flipkart exclusive in India. The page consists of three video teasers which hint at a better processor, bigger battery and more storage space.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd