Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ with 5,100 mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A 8″ tablet at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the WiFi-only variant and in India. The device is available for pre-order on Flipkart and Samsung Shop starting August 8. There is also WiFi+LTE variant which is priced at Rs 11,999 which will be available across selected offline and online channels by the end of the month. The tablet comes in two colour options – black and grey.

Advertising

The Galaxy Tab A 8″ tablet comes with dual speakers and thinner bezels. It powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset which is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage space which is expandable up to 512GB through the help of a memory card. The tablet packs a 5100mAh battery and runs on Android Pie operating system all of this is packed in a metallic body.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8” comes with a complimentary two-month trial of the YouTube Premium service, which provides access to uninterrupted ad-free content to the users.

The Galaxy Tab A 8” also comes with Kids Home, which helps children in developing their creativity and imagination. It also allows the parents to set up the playtime, apps allowed and media for their children so as to avoid any harmful content available on the internet. The tablet comes with a range of Lego game content and native apps like My Art Studio, Crocro Adventure, etc.

Advertising

Also Read|Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 processor launched: Price, features, availability

The company claims that the Galaxy Tab A 8” comes with thinner bezels that provide a wider viewing experience and it has a compact design for a comfortable grip.

To recall, Samsung had also launched the Galaxy Tab S6 last week. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB internal storage. It also comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and an in-display fingerprint sensor among other features.