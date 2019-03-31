Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) with S Pen launched, rivals Apple iPad Mini

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019), an 8-inch tablet with the S Pen stylus. The arrival of the Galaxy Tab A (2019) comes days after Apple unveiled the new iPad Mini with Apple Pencil support. Price of the tablet isn’t available yet, but XDA Developers report claims the tablet will be made available in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Phillippines, New Zealand, the UK and Vietnam.

The 8-inch tablet has a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and microSD support. On the camera front, the tablet has an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP front-facing snapper.

The tablet is backed by a 4200mAh battery and also features a USB Type-C connector. The Galaxy Tab A (2019) is running on Android, but the company doesn’t specifically mention what version of Android the tablet is running. The whole tablet weighs 325 grams.

Perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019) is the S-Pen support. That makes it more than a consumption device and can be used to quickly jot down important notes and sketching. Android Police notes that the tablet appears to be using a previous-generation S-Pen and not the one that comes with the Galaxy Note 9.

The new Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) should be seen as a direct competitor to the iPad Mini, which now supports Apple Pencil.