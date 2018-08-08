Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 with 7,300mAh battery, Dolby Atmos launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 with 7,300mAh battery launched for Rs 29,990 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 with 7,300mAh battery launched for Rs 29,990

Samsung launched its latest tablet, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 in India. As the name suggests, the Galaxy Tab A features a 10.5-inch display with 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Galaxy Tab has been launched in India for a price of Rs 29,990 and it will be available for purchase from August 13 via Samsung Online Shop and e-retail platform, Flipkart. It will be available on leading offline stores as well. Consumers can pre-book the tablet on Flipkart starting August 9.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A bundles an instant Jio cashback offer of Rs 2,750 on Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharge plans. In addition, consumers will also 2x data benefits on every recharge for the next 4 recharges.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 unveiled ahead of Galaxy Note 9 launch, will have Dex integration

The key highlight of the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos that deliver 3D immersive audio experience and a big 7,300mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 14.5 hours of video playback. As far as the specifications are concerned, the new Galaxy Tab A 10.5 features a 10.5-inch TFT LCD display with 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with Samsung Experience UI skin layered on top. Powering the tablet is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 3GB RAM. It comes with 32GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 400GB using microSD card. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 sports an 8MP autofocus camera at the back with LED flash module and a 5MP camera up front.

Also Read: Why the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has some challenges and opportunities ahead

The tablet comes pre-loaded with features for kids as well like Kids Mode, Kids Browser, Galaxy Apps for Kids, along with eight child-friendly apps. In addition, it comes with Multi-User mode that enables users to create a separate account for their child. The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 comes pre-loaded with Samsung’s SmartThings app that allows one to control home appliances and monitor smart homes. The tablet includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS+GLONASS, and USB Type-C port under its connectivity suite. Notably, Samsung has brought only the 4G model in India. Sensors on board include- accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, hall sensor and RGB.

“Galaxy Tab A 10.5’’ is Samsung’s latest addition to the tablet line-up and comes with capabilities that make life easier and more entertaining for the whole family. Featuring a refreshed design, larger display, thinner bezels, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos and enhanced 7300mAh battery, Galaxy Tab A 10.5” makes it a complete family entertainment device,” said, Aditya Babbar, General Manager, Samsung India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd