Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1, Galaxy Tab S5e announced: Price, specifications

Samsung has announced two new tablets dubbed as Galaxy Tab A 10.1 and Galaxy Tab S5e in Germany. While the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 will be made available in April, the Galaxy Tab S5e will release in Q2, 2019. The company hasn’t said anything about the global availability of any of these products.

The Wi-Fi only as well as LTE variants of Galaxy Tab A 10.1 will be made available in Germany, starting April 5. The Wi-Fi only model is priced at 210 Euros (approximately Rs 17,000), whereas the LTE variant is priced at 270 Euros (approximately Rs 22,000).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is priced at $399.99 (approximately Rs 28,500) for the base Wi-Fi only variant. Whereas, the LTE variant will start at 479 Euros (approximately Rs 38,600).

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 sports a 10.1-inch display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 processor paired with a Mali-G71MP2 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card.

It sports a single 8MP camera sensor on the back, whereas, on the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies. All of this is backed by a 6,150mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e sports a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor paired with an Adreno 615 GPU. The device comes with 6GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 7,040mAh battery. It sports a 13MP single camera sensor on the back and an 8MP sensor on the front to take selfies.