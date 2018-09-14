Samsung Galaxy smartphone launch on October 11, teaser hints focus will be camera

Samsung hasn’t revealed much as to which Galaxy series of smartphones, will the quad camera smartphone be launched under. Samsung hasn’t revealed much as to which Galaxy series of smartphones, will the quad camera smartphone be launched under.

A new Samsung Galaxy smartphone will launch on October 11, and the company has confirmed the same with an official teaser. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official website and its press centre website as well, though the invite does not mention where the event is taking place.

The invitation post made by the company on its official press website states ‘4x fun’ spanned in bold letters across the invite, which puts the focus on the camera.

This could indicate four cameras in total, which will be two on the back and two on the front. Samsung as so far not introduced a quad-camera smartphone in its line, though it has options with dual-front cameras and dual-rear cameras. Previously the Galaxy A8, A8+ phones had dual-front cameras and a single front camera.

Or perhaps, the invite is hinting at 4X optical zoom on the smartphone. The text accompanying the invite stated, ‘capture the fun with Samsung’. Right now the, S9 series, Note 9 all come with 2X optical zoom feature.

Either way the focus with this phone will be on the camera. The expectation is that this will be part of the Galaxy A series from Samsung, though the invite explicitly does not say Galaxy A series.

DJ Koh, head of Samsung’s mobile division, recently told CNBC, Samsung will now start focusing on differentiating mid-end phones ahead of high-end devices. If the company does launch this new four camera smartphone under its Galaxy A series of smartphones, the device will end up going against the upcoming OnePlus 6T, Poco F1, and other mid-range phones.

