Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 get One UI based on Android Pie in India

Samsung has started rolling out its latest Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI in India for flagship phones like the Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and the Galaxy Note 9. Samsung had promised that these phones would get the new One UI in January 2019, and was already testing out the beta program in markets like India, Europe, US, etc. The stable One UI build has already rolled out in markets like Germany.

Advertising

Samsung’s update with the Android Pie OS also brings the January 2019 Android security patch for all three phones. The update is around 1.6GB in size, though the size is less for those who are running the One UI beta already on their phones. Users can go to their Samsung phone, Settings app, and search for Software update option.

Tap on the Software update to check if the One UI update is available for your phone. Users should ideally be connected to WiFi in order to download the update on their phone.

Samsung’s One UI brings a number of new features to the company’s phones. The user interface will effectively split the display, where the top half of the screen is for viewing content, while the lower half is for interacting with your device. Samsung says this is being done to make it easier to navigate the bigger screen phones, which have become common now.

With the new One UI, all the key tabs, action buttons and pop-ups will be within easy reach of the user. These will be placed in the bottom half of the screen.

One UI is also bringing a more minimal design to the Samsung flagship phones with focus on reducing clutter on the screen. When a user opens apps on the new One UI, it will show the content and functions which are needed, rather that display everything at once.

Advertising

Samsung is also adding a new customizable Night Mode into One UI, which will adjusts the screen’s tone, brightness and contrast to offer users a more comfortable viewing experience when turned on.