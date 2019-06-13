Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get dedicated camera night mode in new firmware update

Samsung has started rolling out a new firmware update for its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The new over-the-air (OTA) update brings in bug fixes, latest security patch and camera improvements. In the camera improvements, the company has provided a dedicated night mode within the camera app.

The latest update which comes with the version G965FXXU5CSF2, is of 574MB in size. It is currently rolling out in small Asian markets such as Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines, however, it is expected to roll out in other key markets later including India.

The new firmware update brings the June 2019 Android security patch and also a few improvements in the camera. We discussed the dedicated night mode, this is a camera feature which slows down the camera shutter and captures brighter photographs under low light conditions. Samsung had recently introduced this feature in the Galaxy S10 series as well, the update was first spotted and mentioned by Tizen Help.

Apart from this night mode, Samsung has also provided a bar to adjust the background blur for its front camera when it is in the Live Focus mode. The company has also done some improvements in the QR code reader.

The latest update also brings stability of its core apps such as Messaging, Contacts and Gallery. It also has reportedly fixed 11 vulnerabilities in the smartphones.

If you are using a Galaxy S9 or S9+ in Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines and want to check if your device has the update. You can go to Settings and then click on System Update.

To recall, the Galaxy S9 smartphones were launched in 2018. Samsung had launched the Galaxy S10 series comprising of the S10, S10+ and S10e earlier this year.