Samsung Galaxy S9 at Rs 7,900 and discount of Rs 50,000: How it really works

Samsung is giving up to Rs 50,000 discount on the flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone, bringing the price down to an effective Rs 7,900. The company is currently offering the discount on Samsung’s official e-store, but as with all such offers there is a catch.

First, Samsung is offering users an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 on all debit and credit cards for the 64GB variant of the Galaxy S9 smartphone. However, the 128GB and 256GB variant of the phone will get Rs 6,000 cashback Samsung says the cashback will auto apply at check out from the e-store, so a user will get instant discount on the price.

The means that the 64GB base variant will be available at Rs 52,900. Additionally for the 128GB variant, the Galaxy S9 will have a price of Rs 55,900 with Rs 6000 cashback and Rs 59,900 for the 256GB version. The bigger Galaxy S9+ gets only Rs 3000 instant cashback on all variants.

Samsung will offer an additional Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Cards. This means a total cashback of Rs 11,000 on the base variant of the S9, if users are relying on a HDFC Bank credit card. According to terms and conditions, the cashback will be credited to the account in 90 days. The base variant’s price then drops to Rs 46,900, though the HDFC cashback only comes later to the respective account. Effectively, the user will still pay Rs 52,900 at checkout.

But, Samsung is offering exchange discount of up to Rs 33,000 for users who are upgrading to the Galaxy S9, S9+ smartphones. Those exchanging an eligible device will receive an additional discount of Rs 6,000 on the exchange price. Samsung’s upgrade program is applicable to other smartphones such as the Galaxy Note 8 64 GB, S8 64GB, S8 Plus 64GB, S7 32GB, S7 Edge 32 GB, S6 Edge+ (32GB), S6 Edge 32GB, On Max, A5 (2016), A8+, J7 Pro 32GB, J7 Max, S6 32GB, A7 (2016), A9 Pro, A5 (2017), A7 (2017), Note 5 32GB, C7 Pro, C9 Pro, etc.

The Rs 6000 cashback is discounted from the new product. A Rs 33,000 discount plus the Rs 6000 extra could bring the price down to Rs 7,900 for the Galaxy S9 with 64GB storage. However, no phone on the Samsung website appears to fetch such a high value for the exchange price.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus gets Rs 27,000 off, while the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus from last year gets Rs 17,000. If exchanging an old phone, you can expect a further drop in price, though buying the Galaxy S9 phone at Rs 7,900 might be impossible.

Samsung Galaxy S9: Specifications, price

Samsung Galaxy S9 sports a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 2960. Under the hood, it is powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 9810 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory which can be further expanded through a microSD card slot ( up to 256GB).

The smartphone runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and is backed by a 3000mAh battery. As for the camera, the phone packs in a 12MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary snapper. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and USB Type-C.

