Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus now available in Sunrise Gold: Price in India, how to pre-book

Samsung has launched a new Sunrise Gold colour variant of Galaxy S9 Plus in India. The limited edition smartphone comes in 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant, and is priced at Rs 68,900. It will be available across select retail stores from June 20. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold limited edition can be pre-booked starting June 15 on Flipkart and Samsung Shop. The device comes bundled with free one-time screen replacement offer. People who purchase the phone via PayTM Mall or pay via ICICI bank credit cards can avail cashback of Rs 9,000.

Samsung also announced the availability of a unified mobile to Television (TV) convergence solution through its SmartThings application. The app includes a TV control widget, which will automatically activate and show up on a user’s smartphone when they are in the vicinity of their television. The widget allows users to mirror the screen and sound of their TV to their smartphone or from their smartphone to the TV. There’s a View Screen options and Play Sound mode as well.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus were unveiled on March 6 in three colour options – Midnight Black, Coral Blue, and Lilac Purple. Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with 4GB RAM, while the higher-end Galaxy S9+ has 6GB RAM. The Galaxy S9 starts at Rs 57,900 for the 64GB variant, whereas the Galaxy S9+ costs Rs 64,900 for the same storage capacity. Samsung Galaxy S9 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 61,900, while the Galaxy S9+ (128GB) costs Rs 68,900. The 256GB variants of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900, respectively.

As for specifications, Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ come with a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch display respectively. Both phones are 2K resolution with SAMOLED display quality and edge-to-edge Infinity Display. The rear camera on the S9 and S9+ features dual variable aperture of f/1.7 and f/2.4, which is automatically adjusted based on lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ comes with a dual rear camera which is 12MP+12MP with dual variable aperture, while the smaller Galaxy S9 has a single 12MP camera at the back. The camera supports Super Slow-motion at 960FPS at 720p and AR Emojis. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are powered by the Exynos 9810 processor.

