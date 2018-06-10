Samsung Galaxy S9+ outsold iPhone X to become world’s best-selling smartphone in April 2018: Counterpoint

Samsung Galaxy S9+ has been ranked as the world’s best-selling smartphone in the month of April, according to the latest data by Counterpoint Market Pulse April edition. Samsung Galaxy S9+ has been ranked as the world’s best-selling smartphone in the month of April, according to the latest data by Counterpoint Market Pulse April edition.

Research firm Counterpoint’s Market Pulse has crowned Samsung Galaxy S9+ as the world’s best-selling smartphone. The latest edition of the report said the Galaxy S9+ was the highest selling smartphone in the month of April 2018, thanks to an increase in demand in Asia Pacific and North America. The Galaxy S9+ accounted for 2.6 per cent market share in the month of April.

The Galaxy S9 came in second, while the Apple iPhone X had to settle for the third position with a market share of 2.3 per cent. This is the first time Samsung’s Galaxy S9+ has dethroned the iPhone X as the world’s best-selling smartphone. The iPhone X’s decline to the third position can be linked to seasonality, reports Counterpoint. Despite its $999 (or approx Rs 67,462) price tag, the demand for the iPhone X is yet to slow down. Just to recall, the iPhone X took the top position with a market share of 3.5 per cent as per Counterpoint Market Plus March edition.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus grabbed the next spots with a market share of 2.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent each. Interestingly, Apple iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 have also found a place in the list of best-selling smartphones in the month of April. The iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 take the seventh and ninth positions with a market share of 1.4 per cent each. The report specifically notes that the iPhone 7 continues to perform exceptionally well in Asia Pacific and Noth America.

Xiaomi continues to show its momentum with two best-selling smartphones in the list. The Redmi 5A and Redmi 5 Plus/Redmi Note 5 grabbed the sixth and eight positions with 1.5 per cent and 1.4 per cent market shares respectively. Both mid-end phones have performed well in India and China.

Samsung Galaxy S8 is placed tenth with a market share of 1.3 per cent. Overall, Apple dominates the bestsellers list with five smartphones, followed by three models from Samsung and two from Xiaomi.

