Samsung Galaxy S9, Motorola One Power, Poco F1: Phones with Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie was unveiled at Google’s I/O developer conference in May last year. The latest Android version is now available for a slew of devices including Samsung Galaxy S9, Note, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7.1 Plus, Motorola One Power, and more. Of course, Google’s own Pixel smartphones were among the first to receive the update.

Android 9.0 Pie brings with it features like Adaptive Battery, the digital wellbeing app, gesture-based navigation and App Slices, among other features. Here is a list of devices that have received Google’s Android 9 Pie update:

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ and Note 9 users, including in India, have started receiving Android 9.0 Pie-based One UI. Prior to final rollout, Samsung was testing out the beta program in markets like India, Europe, US, etc. The stable One UI build has already rolled out in markets like Germany.

Samsung’s update with the Android Pie OS also brings the January 2019 Android security patch for all three phones. The update is around 1.6GB in size.

Nokia phones

Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 8 were the latest Nokia mobiles to get the Android 9.0 Pie update. In fact, Nokia was quick to roll out Pie for its smartphones and the updates were mostly timely. Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus have also received Android 9.0 Pie along with Google Lens integration. More Nokia phones that are running Pie include Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 7.1.

Google Pixel devices

Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones were among the first devices to get Pie. Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were launched with the Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. Google typically rolls out the latest Android version for its Pixel devices first. Last year, Google partnered with players like OnePlus, Xiaomi, HMD Global, etc for Pie update for their smartphones.

Motorola One and Motorola One Power

Android 9.0 Pie update is available for Motorola One and Motorola One Power globally. Motorola has also announced that both the phones will receive the next-generation Android Q as well along with three years of security updates. Motorola One Power is available exclusively in India, whereas the Motorola One can be bought in Europe, Latin America, Asia and US.

Xiaomi devices

Xiaomi smartphones including Poco F1, Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite, Mi MIX 2s and Mi 8 have already received Android 9.0 Pie update. In addition, the update is also officially available for Mi A1 globally. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 SE, Redmi 6 and more smartphones are expected to be upgraded to Android Pie as well.